^

Weather

PAGASA: 19 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Palm Sunday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 9:00am
PAGASA: 19 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index on Palm Sunday
Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds or "palaspas" for blessings during a Palm Sunday Mass at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City on Sunday, March 24, 2024, marking the start of Holy Week.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Sunday, April 13, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that these areas fall under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • NAIA, Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C
  • ISU Echage, Isabela: 42°C
  • Baler (radar), Aurora: 42°C
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 43°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C
  • San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 44°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 44°C

Other parts of the country are also under an "extreme caution" heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Meanwhile, some areas are forecast to experience temperatures within the "caution" heat index range of 27°C to 32°C.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight—especially during the hottest part of the day—and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains

Some areas in the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain, according to PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.

EASTERLIES

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Latest
abtest
April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
The Philippines is set to experience varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 3, with isolated rains in some areas and...
Weather
fbtw
March 31: Easterlies, LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains across Philippines

March 31: Easterlies, LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
In its weather forecast on Monday, March 31, PAGASA said that the easterlies may affect the whole country while the low pressure...
Weather
fbtw
March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain across the Philippines on Sunday, March 30, according to the...
Weather
fbtw
LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | March 27, 2025 - 8:17am
As of 3 a.m., a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

By Jean Mangaluz | March 26, 2025 - 12:29pm
The season of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has ended, marking the start of warmer days across the country,...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with