PAGASA: 19 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index on Palm Sunday

PAGASA: 19 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Palm Sunday

Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds or "palaspas" for blessings during a Palm Sunday Mass at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City on Sunday, March 24, 2024, marking the start of Holy Week.

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Sunday, April 13, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that these areas fall under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

NAIA, Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

ISU Echage, Isabela: 42°C

Baler (radar), Aurora: 42°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 44°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 44°C

Other parts of the country are also under an "extreme caution" heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Meanwhile, some areas are forecast to experience temperatures within the "caution" heat index range of 27°C to 32°C.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight—especially during the hottest part of the day—and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains

Some areas in the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain, according to PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.