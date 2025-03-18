March 18: Cloudy skies expected due to â€˜amihan,â€™ easterlies â€” PAGASA

March 18: Cloudy skies expected due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies — PAGASA

A busy street in Quiapo in Manila in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 18, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon, locally known as the "amihan," may affect Luzon, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

The Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, to the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.