^

Weather

March 18: Cloudy skies expected due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 9:29am
March 18: Cloudy skies expected due to â€˜amihan,â€™ easterlies â€” PAGASA
A busy street in Quiapo in Manila in an undated photo.
Marfil Graganza Aquino via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 18, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon, locally known as the "amihan," may affect Luzon, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

The Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, to the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

RAINS

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shear line, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains to Luzon

Shear line, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains to Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear Line may affect Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon...
Weather
fbtw
3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index alert

PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under ‘danger’ heat index alert

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
PAGASA said that Bicol Region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

14 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

By Dominique Nicole Flores | March 3, 2025 - 11:00am
In early March 2025, schools began calling off classes again as the scorching heat puts students and teachers at risk. On...
Weather
fbtw
3 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | March 3, 2025 - 9:08am
Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

March 3, 2025 - 8:14am
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; to bring cloudy skies on March 2

Easterlies, ‘amihan,’ to bring cloudy skies on March 2

By Ian Laqui | March 2, 2025 - 9:26am
In its weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with