March 17: ‘Amihan’ to affect Northern Luzon, easterlies rest of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and isolated rains across the Philippines on Monday, March 17, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect Northern Luzon while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

Caraga, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

Meanwhile, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.