^

Weather

March 17: ‘Amihan’ to affect Northern Luzon, easterlies rest of Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 8:39am
Makati
The skyline of Makati City in the Philippines in an undated photo.
Joseph Christopher Oropel / Getty Images via Canva Stock

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and isolated rains across the Philippines on Monday, March 17, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect Northern Luzon while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

Caraga, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Metro Manila and the rest of the country. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

Meanwhile, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan. 

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

RAINS

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA
play

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state...
Weather
fbtw
3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

14 days ago
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains to Luzon

Shear line, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains to Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear Line may affect Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index alert

PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under ‘danger’ heat index alert

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
PAGASA said that Bicol Region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

13 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 days ago
In early March 2025, schools began calling off classes again as the scorching heat puts students and teachers at risk. On...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; to bring cloudy skies on March 2

Easterlies, ‘amihan,’ to bring cloudy skies on March 2

By Ian Laqui | March 2, 2025 - 9:26am
In its weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

March 1, 2025 - 10:03am
The shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” are expected to bring cloudy skies and rains...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with