^

Weather

March 16: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 10:00am
March 16: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Philippines
Cloudy weather covers the skies of Quezon City on Jan. 22, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau forecasts cloudy skies and scattered rains nationwide on Sunday, March 16, due to the easterlies.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, or "amihan," may impact Extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will affect the rest of the country.

Northern Samar, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also forecast for Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with light rains from the amihan.

The amihan is also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Ilocos Norte.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
PAGASA said that Eastern Samar may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. ...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
PAGASA said that Eastern Samar may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. ...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 days ago
In early March 2025, schools began calling off classes again as the scorching heat puts students and teachers at risk. On...
Weather
fbtw
3 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

13 days ago
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; to bring cloudy skies on March 2

Easterlies, ‘amihan,’ to bring cloudy skies on March 2

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

March 1, 2025 - 10:03am
The shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” are expected to bring cloudy skies and rains...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with