March 16: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Philippines

Cloudy weather covers the skies of Quezon City on Jan. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau forecasts cloudy skies and scattered rains nationwide on Sunday, March 16, due to the easterlies.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, or "amihan," may impact Extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will affect the rest of the country.

Northern Samar, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also forecast for Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with light rains from the amihan.

The amihan is also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Ilocos Norte.