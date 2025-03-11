Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.