Despite high heat indexes, PAGASA says it's not yet warm and dry season

An elderly man walks under the scorching sun on a boulevard in Dumaguete City.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Monday, March 10, that despite the high temperatures recorded in various areas, the official warm and dry season has not yet started.

PAGASA recorded a heat index of 45°Celsius in Metro Manila last week. The heat index measures how the human body perceives heat, which may differ from the actual temperature.

The weather agency classifies a heat index above 42°C under "danger" level.

“Hindi pa po officially na dineklara ng [Department of Science and Technology] -PAGASA iyong panahon ng tag-init. Bagama’t ngayon ay nakakaranas tayo ng medyo mga maiinit na temperatura o alinsangan pero nandiyan pa rin po iyong epekto ng shear line at northeast monsoon at easterlies,” PAGASA spokesperson Analiza Solis said in a briefing on Monday.

(The Department of Science and Technology-PAGASA has yet to declare the warm season. Even if we are experiencing hot temperatures, the effects of the shear line the northeast monsoon and easterlies are still there.)

Solis said they will announce the official start of the warm and dry season once the rain-inducing weather systems dissipate.

While Filipinos can still expect hot weather, it will not be as extreme as in 2024, when the country was hit by the scorching El Niño phenomenon that led to record-breaking high temperatures.

PAGASA expects around 16 to 19 cyclones in 2025, which is below the average, according to Solis.