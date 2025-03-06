^

Weather

Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 8:46am
Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index
People purchasing coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country on Thursday, March 6, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon (amihan) may affect extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will impact the rest of the country.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Batanes is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Heat index

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, has been placed under the "danger" category, with the heat index expected to reach 42°C, according to PAGASA’s latest report.

Meanwhile, other areas across the country fall under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C, and "caution," with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

2 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

2 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

3 days ago
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

3 days ago
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; easterlies

Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas &mdash; PAGASA

Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
In its weather forecast on Sunday, February 23, the shear line may affect Palawan and Visayas while the northeast monsoon,...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: &lsquo;Amihan,&rsquo; shear line to bring rainfall to Luzon, ITCZ to affect Mindanao

PAGASA: ‘Amihan,’ shear line to bring rainfall to Luzon, ITCZ to affect Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | February 19, 2025 - 9:35am
Three weather systems are expected to bring rain in portions of Luzon and Mindanao on Wednesday, February 19, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with