Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

People purchasing coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country on Thursday, March 6, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon (amihan) may affect extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will impact the rest of the country.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Batanes is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Heat index

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, has been placed under the "danger" category, with the heat index expected to reach 42°C, according to PAGASA’s latest report.

Meanwhile, other areas across the country fall under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C, and "caution," with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.