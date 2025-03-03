3 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index â€” PAGASA

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

A pedestrian cools himself with a folding hand fan as he waits for a ride along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country. Extreme heat scorched the Philippines on April 24, forcing schools in some areas to suspend in-person classes and prompting warnings for people to limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

MANILA, Philippines — Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

The latest heat index bulletin from PAGASA forecasts that three areas are under the 'danger' classification, with temperatures ranging from 45°C to 46°C.

Science Garden in Quezon City, Metro Manila, may experience a heat index as high as 46°C, according to the state weather bureau.

Clark Airport in Pampanga may also see scorching temperatures of 46°C, while CLSU Muñoz in Nueva Ecija could reach up to 45°C

Other areas are under "extreme caution," with expected temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C, and 'caution,' with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

On Sunday, PAGASA announced that warmer temperatures are expected across the country as the northeast monsoon season is about to end.

Due to the anticipated high temperatures, the state weather bureau began issuing heat index warnings on March 1.

Effects of high heat. Temperatures falling under the 'danger' category pose a significant risk of heat-related illnesses, according to PAGASA.

When the body struggles to regulate its temperature in such conditions, prolonged exposure increases the risk of heat cramps and heat stroke.

Additionally, dehydration from excessive sweating can lead to fatigue, confusion, and potentially even kidney damage.

Easterlies across Philippines

Despite the anticipated scorching temperatures, cloudy skies with scattered rains are also expected across the country, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA attributed the possible scattered rains to the easterlies.

The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Oriental may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to this weather system.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.