Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

March 3, 2025 | 8:14am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index
Malabon City Hall as seen in an undated photo posted on the city's Social Welfare and Development Department page.
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units in Metro Manila have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, March 3, 2025, due to the extreme heat index forecast for the day.

The Department of Education sent reporters a list of class suspensions in the National Capital Region. These are the following.

All levels, public and private:

  • Malabon City
  • Las Piñas City
  • Parañaque City

Kindergarten to senior high school, public schools only:  

  • Valenzuela City
  • Caloocan City

Dangerous heat index

Malabon City earlier announced a suspension of classes following warnings from state weather bureau PAGASA of a potentially lethal heat index of 46°C. 

The announcement comes as other areas in Luzon brace for warmer temperatures as the season for the cooler northeast monsoon, or "amihan," is ending.

Possible effects of severe heat. Temperatures falling under the "danger" category poses a significant risk of heat-related illnesses.

At this level, when the body is unable to regulate temperature effective, heat cramps and heat stroke are highly probable with prolonged exposure.

It can also cause dehydration, or fluid loss through sweating, leading to fatigue, confusion or even kidney damage.

AMIHAN

HEAT INDEX

MALABON CITY
Rains expected in parts of Luzon due to amihan

Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather...
Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country — PAGASA

Three weather systems are expected to bring overcast skies and scattered rainshowers across the country on Wednesday, February...
Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Three weather systems are expected to bring rain to Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, February 17, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Rains expected across Philippines due to three weather systems

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern section of Northern Luzon while the Intertropical...
Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

In its weather forecast on Sunday, February 23, the shear line may affect Palawan and Visayas while the northeast monsoon,...
Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to 'amihan,' easterlies

Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather...
PAGASA: Shear line to bring rains to parts of Luzon, Visayas

PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while the amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
PAGASA: 'Amihan,' shear line to bring rainfall to Luzon, ITCZ to affect Mindanao

Three weather systems are expected to bring rain in portions of Luzon and Mindanao on Wednesday, February 19, state weather...
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear Line may affect extreme Northern Luzon while the Intertropical Convergence...
Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

Cloudy skies with rain are expected in parts of Luzon and Mindanao due to the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence...
