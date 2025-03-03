Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Malabon City Hall as seen in an undated photo posted on the city's Social Welfare and Development Department page.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units in Metro Manila have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, March 3, 2025, due to the extreme heat index forecast for the day.

The Department of Education sent reporters a list of class suspensions in the National Capital Region. These are the following.

All levels, public and private:

Malabon City

Las Piñas City

Parañaque City

Kindergarten to senior high school, public schools only:

Valenzuela City

Caloocan City

Dangerous heat index

Malabon City earlier announced a suspension of classes following warnings from state weather bureau PAGASA of a potentially lethal heat index of 46°C.

The announcement comes as other areas in Luzon brace for warmer temperatures as the season for the cooler northeast monsoon, or "amihan," is ending.

Possible effects of severe heat. Temperatures falling under the "danger" category poses a significant risk of heat-related illnesses.

At this level, when the body is unable to regulate temperature effective, heat cramps and heat stroke are highly probable with prolonged exposure.

It can also cause dehydration, or fluid loss through sweating, leading to fatigue, confusion or even kidney damage.