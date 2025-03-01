'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” are expected to bring cloudy skies and rains to various parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Saturday, March 1.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA noted that Eastern Visayas, Caraga and the Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rains may lead to flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated light rains due to the same weather system.

For the rest of the country, localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also noted that moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will affect the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds with slight to moderate sea conditions.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions against potential hazards.