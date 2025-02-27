^

Weather

Rains expected in parts of Luzon due to amihan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 8:40am
Rains expected in parts of Luzon due to amihan
Some families continue to celebrate Christmas at Rizal Park despite the rainy weather on Dec. 25, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Thursday, February 27, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with light rain due to amihan.

Amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, some parts of Visayas and Mindanao may experience scattered rain due to the easterlies.

Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental may see cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

WEATHER
