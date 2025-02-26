^

Weather

Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country — PAGASA

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 10:08am
Commuters endure strong winds brought by tropical cylone Enteng while walking along E. Rodriguez in Quezon City on Sept. 2, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring overcast skies and scattered rainshowers across the country on Wednesday, February 26, according to PAGASA.

In its 5 a.m. public weather forecast, the state weather bureau identified the shear line, northeast monsoon (amihan) and easterlies as the key weather systems affecting the nation.

The shear line, a convergence of warm and cool air, is expected to impact Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and the Caraga region, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms. 

The easterly winds will also affect the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, causing similar weather conditions with cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA has issued warnings for the possibility of flash floods and landslides in these areas, as moderate to heavy rainfall may persist throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to affect Luzon, particularly in the following regions: Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon. 

These areas can expect cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, and PAGASA cautioned residents about the potential risks of flash floods and landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated light rain showers that are not expected to have significant impact.

Sea conditions 

Northern Luzon and the eastern coasts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas will experience strong winds and rough seas, with wave heights ranging from 2.8 to 4.0 meters. 

The remaining coasts of Luzon and the Visayas will face moderate to rough seas, with waves ranging from 1.2 to 3.4 meters, due to moderate to strong winds. 

Other parts of Mindanao will see light to moderate winds, resulting in slight to moderate seas, with wave heights from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

Forecast outlook

PAGASA said the shear line is expected to persist over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao throughout the week, potentially bringing strong rainfall. 

By Saturday, March 1, the axis of the shear line is expected to shift northward, affecting the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, where moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected.

As of Wednesday, PAGASA reported that no low pressure areas are being monitored inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER REPORT
