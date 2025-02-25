PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected across Luzon and Mindanao on Tuesday, February 25, due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the easterlies, according to PAGASA.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The northeast monsoon may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of Mindanao may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in affected areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.