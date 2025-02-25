^

Weather

PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 10:45am
PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected across Luzon and Mindanao on Tuesday, February 25, due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the easterlies, according to PAGASA.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The northeast monsoon may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of Mindanao may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents in affected areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

AMIHAN

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; easterlies

Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas &mdash; PAGASA

Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In its weather forecast on Sunday, February 23, the shear line may affect Palawan and Visayas while the northeast monsoon,...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas &mdash; PAGASA

Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In its weather forecast on Sunday, February 23, the shear line may affect Palawan and Visayas while the northeast monsoon,...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Shear line to bring rains to parts of Luzon, Visayas

PAGASA: Shear line to bring rains to parts of Luzon, Visayas

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while the amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
Cloudy skies with rain are expected in parts of Luzon and Mindanao due to the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence...
Weather
fbtw
Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
Philippines' weather systems: Amihan, shear line, easterlies

Philippines' weather systems: Amihan, shear line, easterlies

February 10, 2025 - 10:00am
This quick guide breaks down several weather systems in the Philippines, explaining what they are, how they form and the kind...
Weather
fbtw
Rains to prevail over parts of Luzon on Sunday

Rains to prevail over parts of Luzon on Sunday

By Ian Laqui | February 9, 2025 - 9:58am
Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, PAGASA said on...
Weather
fbtw
Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

February 8, 2025 - 10:44am
Rains will continue to affect several parts of the country due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with