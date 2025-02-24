^

Weather

Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 8:09am
Makati
The skyline of Makati City in the Philippines in an undated photo.
Joseph Christopher Oropel / / Getty Images via Canva Stock

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," may affect Northern and Central Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Caraga, Sorsogon, Masbate, Capiz, Iloilo, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: LPA outside PAR has 'medium' chance of becoming tropical depression

PAGASA: LPA outside PAR has 'medium' chance of becoming tropical depression

12 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring rain to Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, February 17, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear Line may affect extreme Northern Luzon while the Intertropical Convergence...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Cloudy skies with rain are expected in parts of Luzon and Mindanao due to the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to bring rainy weather over Luzon

Amihan, shear line to bring rainy weather over Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
Cloudy skies with rain are expected across Luzon due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the shear line, the...
Weather
fbtw
Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with