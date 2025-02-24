Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

The skyline of Makati City in the Philippines in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," may affect Northern and Central Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Caraga, Sorsogon, Masbate, Capiz, Iloilo, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.