Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas â€” PAGASA

Amihan, shear line to affect parts of Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 9:20am
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies with rain showers to some parts of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its weather forecast on Sunday, February 23, the shear line may affect Palawan and Visayas while the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, may affect the rest of Luzon.

For the areas affected by the shear line, residents can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms that may cause possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. 

Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms in these areas.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

RAIN

WEATHER
