PAGASA: Shear line to bring rains to parts of Luzon, Visayas

Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City under light rain on May 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rains are expected across the country due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Thursday, February 20, PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while the amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.

Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Caraga, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of Mindanao about the risk of flash floods and landslides due to intense thunderstorms.