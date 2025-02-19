PAGASA: â€˜Amihan,â€™ shear line to bring rainfall to Luzon, ITCZ to affect Mindanao

PAGASA: ‘Amihan,’ shear line to bring rainfall to Luzon, ITCZ to affect Mindanao

Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Friday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring rain in portions of Luzon and Mindanao on Wednesday, February 19, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as "Amihan," is expected to affect the rest of Northern Luzon

The state weather bureau also said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect Southern Mindanao.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

The Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley may experience cloudy skies and rain showers brought by the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to the Ilocos Region.

PAGASA said the ITCZ may cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The state weather bureau likewise warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Sorsogon and Davao Oriental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.