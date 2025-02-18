Rains expected across Philippines due to three weather systems

People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rains are expected across the country due to three weather systems on Tuesday, February 18, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern section of Northern Luzon while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect Southern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect the extreme Northern Luzon, according to the state weather bureau.

Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

Isabela and Aurora may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of Isabela and Aurora of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA also warned residents in these areas about the risk of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to the easterlies.