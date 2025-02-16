^

Weather

PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 10:16am
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies and rain across the Philippines on Sunday, February 16, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line could affect extreme Northern Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may impact Southern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are expected to bring rain to the rest of the country.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau has warned residents in these areas of the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon are also expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas of the possible risk of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

