Rains expected in Luzon due to shear line, ITCZ in Mindanao

Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the EDSA-Kamias intersection in Quezon City on Sept. 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rain are expected in parts of Luzon and Mindanao due to the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), respectively, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Thursday, February 13, PAGASA said the shear line may affect extreme northern Luzon, while the ITCZ may influence Mindanao.

READ: What is shear line?

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. PAGASA warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

The ITCZ, meanwhile, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms to Caraga, the Davao Region, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon. Residents in these areas were also advised to be cautious of possible flash floods or landslides.

The Visayas, Bicol Region, and Romblon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The same weather system could bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA reminded residents in affected areas to remain vigilant against potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.