Amihan, shear line to bring rainy weather over Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rain are expected across Luzon due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the shear line, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Wednesday, February 12, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern portions of Central and Southern Luzon while the amihan may affect Northern Luzon.

Isabela, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon .

The trough of low pressure area may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan.

PAGASA warned residents of Palawan of flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA alerted residents in these areas to the risk of flash floods or landslides due to occasional moderate to heavy rainfall.