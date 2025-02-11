Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

In this undated photo, motorists and pedestrians are stranded due to a gutter-deep flood along the corner of Taft and UN Avenues in Manila following sudden downpour.

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon and Visayas may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Tuesday, February 11, PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.

Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in these areas due to moderate to heavy rain at times.

The amihan may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain to the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Caraga and Davao Region.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas about the risk of flash floods and landslides due to occasional moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rest of Mindanao may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.