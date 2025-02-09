^

Weather

Rains to prevail over parts of Luzon on Sunday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 9:58am
Rains to prevail over parts of Luzon on Sunday
Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the EDSA-Kamias intersection in Quezon City on Sept. 4, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, PAGASA said on Sunday, February 9.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon while the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," may affect the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, rest of Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to the rest of Luzon. 

Bicol Region, Quezon and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line. 

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas about the risk of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy, occasionally intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and Palawan.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

