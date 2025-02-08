^

Weather

Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 10:44am
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Rains will continue to affect several parts of the country due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday, February 8.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Aurora. It warned that moderate to heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon will also experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

In Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region will see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also said strong to gale-force winds will bring rough to very rough seas over Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon. Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough seas are expected in the Visayas, the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the western section of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, the state weather bureau added.

Amihan, shear line to trigger rains across Philippines

Amihan, shear line to trigger rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
In its weather forecast on Wednesday, January 29, PAGASA said that the shear line may affect Visayas while amihan may affect...
Weather
Easterlies, amihan to bring rains to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

Easterlies, amihan to bring rains to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

14 days ago
The easterlies and northeast monsoon will bring rains to several areas in the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
Scattered, isolated rains expected across Philippines

Scattered, isolated rains expected across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” are expected to bring rains to parts of the...
Weather
Cloudy, rainy skies due to 'amihan'

Cloudy, rainy skies due to 'amihan'

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in various parts of the country due to the combined effects of the shear line...
Weather
PAGASA: Cloudy skies on February 2 due to easterlies

PAGASA: Cloudy skies on February 2 due to easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains to some parts of the Philippines on Sunday, February 2, state...
Weather
Rain showers to persist due to amihan, easterlies

Rain showers to persist due to amihan, easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, may bring rains to some parts...
Weather
Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

By Ian Laqui | January 22, 2025 - 9:15am
The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the shear line are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather...
Weather
Cloudy skies, rains expected for parts of Luzon due to &lsquo;amihan&rsquo;

Cloudy skies, rains expected for parts of Luzon due to ‘amihan’

By Ian Laqui | January 20, 2025 - 10:55am
In its weather forecast on Monday, January 20, PAGASA said that amihan may bring these weather conditions to Northern and...
Weather
