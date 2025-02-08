Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Rains will continue to affect several parts of the country due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday, February 8.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Aurora. It warned that moderate to heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon will also experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

In Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region will see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also said strong to gale-force winds will bring rough to very rough seas over Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon. Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough seas are expected in the Visayas, the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the western section of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, the state weather bureau added.