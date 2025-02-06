Expect rain as three weather systems affect Philippines â€” PAGASA

^

Weather

Expect rain as three weather systems affect Philippines — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 9:07am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rain are expected in some parts of the country due to three weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Thursday, February 6, PAGASA said Visayas may experience the effects of the shear line, Luzon will be affected by the northeast monsoon or "amihan," while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will impact parts of Mindanao.

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and the rest of the Bicol Region may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the Davao Region and the rest of Caraga may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also expected in Mindanao due to the same weather system.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains brought by the ITCZ.

AMIHAN

PAGASA

RAIN

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER
