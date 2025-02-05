^

Weather

Easterlies, amihan to bring rains nationwide

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 9:15am
Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City under light rain on May 29, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines —  Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies with rains across the country on Wednesday, February 5, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," while similar conditions in the rest of the country will be influenced by the easterlies.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Caraga, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte and Davao Oriental may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

