Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

Pedestrians brave the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Jan. 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the shear line are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Wednesday, January 22, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, while the amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies are also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.