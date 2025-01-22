^

Weather

Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 9:15am
Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines
Pedestrians brave the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Jan. 3, 2025.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the shear line are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its weather forecast on Wednesday, January 22, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, while the amihan may affect the rest of Luzon. 

Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies are also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

 

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

RAINS

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rainy weather across Philippines midweek due to easterlies, amihan

Rainy weather across Philippines midweek due to easterlies, amihan

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
Easterlies and the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, are expected to bring rains and cloudy skies to parts of the...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas &mdash; PAGASA

Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
In its forecast, PAGASA said that Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon and Dinagat Islands may anticipate cloudy skies...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan to bring rains across country &mdash; PAGASA

Shear line, amihan to bring rains across country — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas while...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 days ago
Multiple weather systems are forecast to bring overcast skies and heavy rainfall across Luzon and Visayas on Friday, January...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Easterlies, amihan to bring rains across country &mdash; PAGASA

Easterlies, amihan to bring rains across country — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that easterlies may affect Visayas and Mindanao while the northeast monsoon, locally...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy conditions across the Philippines, says PAGASA

Rainy conditions across the Philippines, says PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Three weather systems are set to bring varying levels of rainfall across the Philippines, according to the latest advisory...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to shear line

Rains expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to shear line

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line will affect portions of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas while the northeast monsoon, locally...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line bring rains to parts of Luzon

Amihan, shear line bring rains to parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | January 6, 2025 - 9:20am
The northeast monsoon and the shear line are expected to bring rains to parts of Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Amihan,&rsquo; shear line, to bring rains to parts of Luzon

‘Amihan,’ shear line, to bring rains to parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | January 5, 2025 - 9:59am
 Two weather systems on Sunday, January 5, may bring rain showers to Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with