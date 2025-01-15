^

Weather

Rainy weather across Philippines midweek due to easterlies, amihan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 8:47am
Rainy weather across Philippines midweek due to easterlies, amihan
A woman carrying an umbrella in a rainy morning in Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Easterlies and the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, are expected to bring rains and cloudy skies to parts of the country on Wednesday, January 15, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, portions of Visayas and Mindanao may experience rains due to the easterlies while the amihan may bring rains to parts of Luzon.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas to prepare for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA warned residents in these regions of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains. 

Due to the amihan, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

