^

Weather

Rains expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to shear line

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 10:29am
Rains expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to shear line
Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City.
The Philippine STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon and Visayas may anticipate rains due to the shear line, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, January 12.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect portions of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” is expected to affect the rest of Luzon. 

Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Eastern Visayas and Quezon may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents that moderate to heavy rains could cause flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan. 

PAGASA also warned residents in the areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan. 

Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao Region, Saranggani and South Cotabato may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

PAGASA

RAINS

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shear line, amihan to bring rains across country &mdash; PAGASA

Shear line, amihan to bring rains across country — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas while...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Multiple weather systems are forecast to bring overcast skies and heavy rainfall across Luzon and Visayas on Friday, January...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Multiple weather systems are forecast to bring overcast skies and heavy rainfall across Luzon and Visayas on Friday, January...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

Shear line, amihan, ITCZ to bring heavy rains and flooding across the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Multiple weather systems are forecast to bring overcast skies and heavy rainfall across Luzon and Visayas on Friday, January...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to bring rain across country

PAGASA: 3 weather systems to bring rain across country

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring rain showers across the Philippines on January 2, 2025, according to the state...
Weather
fbtw
4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 days ago
Four weather systems will dampen New Year's Eve celebrations across the Philippines with widespread rains and overcast skies,...
Weather
fbtw
Shear line, ITCZ, amihan bring heavy rains across Luzon

Shear line, ITCZ, amihan bring heavy rains across Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Heavy rains and potential flooding are expected across multiple regions of the Philippines on Monday, December 30, as three...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy weather to persist due to 3 weather systems

Rainy weather to persist due to 3 weather systems

14 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, December...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy weekend expected due to 4 weather systems

Rainy weekend expected due to 4 weather systems

December 28, 2024 - 9:56am
Filipinos can expect a rainy weekend as four weather systems affect the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with