Rains expected in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to shear line

Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon and Visayas may anticipate rains due to the shear line, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, January 12.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect portions of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” is expected to affect the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Eastern Visayas and Quezon may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents that moderate to heavy rains could cause flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA also warned residents in the areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao Region, Saranggani and South Cotabato may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.