Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas â€” PAGASA

Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

A woman uses an umbrella during a rainy weather in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Southern Luzon and Visayas may expect scattered rains due to the shear line on Thursday, January 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its forecast, PAGASA said that Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon and Dinagat Islands may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect portions of Northern and Central Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

The rest of Mindanao may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.