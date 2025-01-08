Shear line, amihan to bring rains across country — PAGASA

In this undated photo, two pedestrians are seen sharing an umbrella while crossing a street in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring rain showers across the country on Wednesday, January 8, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect Northern and Central Luzon.

Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan and Dinagat Islands may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, amihan may bring cloudy skies with rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and the rest of CALABARZON may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

The rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.