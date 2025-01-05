â€˜Amihan,â€™ shear line, to bring rains to parts of Luzon

‘Amihan,’ shear line, to bring rains to parts of Luzon

Families stroll around Rizal Park in Manila on a rainy day.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems on Sunday, January 5, may bring rain showers to Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as 'Amihan,' will affect extreme Northern Luzon, while the shear line will bring rain to Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the Amihan.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by the shear line.

The state weather bureau cautioned the residents of the areas expected to be affected by the shear line of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.