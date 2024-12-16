PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may develop into tropical depression

Children from Barangay Tumana in Marikina City play under heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Dante on June 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Monday, December 16, that a low-pressure area located east of Mindanao has a "medium" chance of intensifying into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 3 p.m., the low-pressure area is estimated at 225 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte and is within the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone, according to PAGASA weather specialist James Villamil.

Due to the low-pressure area, Caraga and Davao Region may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao, Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas could expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

The state weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Bicol Region and Quezon could also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora could expect cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon could also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.