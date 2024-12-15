^

Weather

Shear line, amihan to bring rain to parts of Luzon — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 15, 2024 | 10:05am
Shear line, amihan to bring rain to parts of Luzon â€” PAGASA
Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on August 10, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Northeast monsoon ("amihan") and shear line are expected to bring rain to parts of Luzon on Sunday, December 15, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern section of Southern Luzon, while the amihan may affect the entire Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the amihan.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region and Northern Samar can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

 

