PAGASA: Shear line, amihan, to bring scattered rains to some parts of Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 11:22am
This file photo taken taken September 2021 shows a biker with an umbrella.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may anticipate scattered rains due to the shear line and northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its 8 a.m. forecast on Thursday, December 12, PAGASA said the shear line may impact the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon while amihan may affect parts of Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to amihan. 

PAGASA warned the residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan. 

Meanwhile, Mindanao, Central Visayas, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Leyte and Southern Leyte may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone. 

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

