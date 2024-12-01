^

Parts of Luzon to experience rains due to shear line and 'amihan'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 9:40am
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience rain on Sunday, December 1, due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line may bring some rains in some portions of Southern Luzon while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan” may affect the entirety of Luzon. 

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Negros Occidental and Cebu may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line. 

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone. 

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of the risk of flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to amihan. 

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system, while the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas of potential flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

