Signal No. 5 up as 'Pepito' brings 'life-threatening' conditions to Southern Luzon

Satellite rendering shows Super Typhoon Pepito taken as of 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA raised its highest storm alert over two areas early Sunday, November 17, as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) persists in bringing "life-threatening conditions" to Southern Luzon.

As of 4 a.m., Pepito was located 85 kilometers northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.

Carrying peak winds of 185 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts of up to 255 kph, Pepito is now moving west-northwest at 15 kph.

The super typhoon made a landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 5

eastern portion of Polillo Islands (Patnanungan, Jomalig)

Calaguas Islands

Under this highest-level warning, typhoon winds of 185 kph or more could severely damage properties and disrupt power and communications within 12 hours.

Signal No. 4

northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Goa, San Jose, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Presentacion, Caramoan, Garchitorena)

rest of Camarines Norte

northern and western portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran, San Andres)

northern portion of mainland Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

rest of Polillo Islands, the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan)

eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Laur, Bongabon, Palayan City, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad)

southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

Signal No. 4 has been raised in areas expected to experience typhoon-force winds (118 kph or more), which could cause severe damage to buildings, power lines and infrastructure.

Signal No. 3

rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Catanduanes, the northeastern portion of Albay (Santo Domingo, Polangui, Bacacay, Malilipot, City of Tabaco, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, Tiwi)

eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Lopez, Quezon, Perez, Alabat, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real)

eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti)

eastern and central portions of Rizal (Pililla, Tanay, City of Antipolo, Rodriguez, Baras, San Mateo, Morong, Teresa)

rest of Aurora

eastern and central portions of Bulacan (Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte, Santa Maria, Pandi, Baliuag, Bustos, Pulilan, Plaridel)

northeastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Magalang, San Luis, San Simon, Mexico, Santa Ana, Apalit, Santo Tomas, City of San Fernando, Mabalacat City, Angeles City)

rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig)

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Quirino

southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon)

central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Sugpon, Cervantes, Suyo, Tagudin, Narvacan, Quirino, Sigay, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Banayoyo, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Lidlidda, Santa Maria, Burgos, Santiago, San Esteban, Nagbukel)

La Union

Pangasinan

Benguet

Ifugao

western portion of Mountain Province (Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Bontoc, Sagada, Besao, Sadanga, Barlig)

southern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Pilar, Villaviciosa, San Isidro)

In areas under Signal No. 3, storm-force winds of 89 to 117 kph may cause moderate to significant damage to structures, crops and vehicles, while also leading to widespread power interruptions.

Signal No. 2

Sorsogon

rest of Albay

Ticao Island

Burias Island

northern portion of Marinduque (Santa Cruz, Boac, Mogpog, Torrijos)

rest of Quezon

rest of Laguna

rest of Rizal, Cavite

northern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Lipa City, Malvar, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, Laurel, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Rosario)

Metro Manila

Bataan

rest of Pampanga

rest of Bulacan

rest of Zambales

southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Piat, Rizal)

rest of Isabela

rest of Abra

southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao)

Kalinga

rest of Mountain Province

rest of Ilocos Sur

southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pinili, City of Batac, Banna, Nueva Era, Badoc, Currimao, Marcos, Solsona, Dingras, Sarrat, Paoay, Laoag City, San Nicolas)

Signal No. 2 indicates gale-force winds (62 to 88 kph), which may affect weaker structures and disrupt daily activities.

Signal No. 1

Luzon

rest of Masbate

rest of Marinduque

northern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera, Santa Maria, Concepcion, Odiongan, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin)

northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan, Bongabong)

northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

rest of Batangas

rest of mainland Cagayan

rest of Apayao

rest of Ilocos Norte

Visayas

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (San Jorge, Matuguinao, Almagro, Calbayog, Pagsanghan, Gandara, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche)

Signal No. 1 warns of strong winds (39 to 61 kph), with minimal damage expected.

Storm surge, sea conditions

PAGASA warned that storm surges with heights exceeding 3 meters could affect Ilocos Region (western coast), Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar within the next 48 hours.

A gale warning has also been issued for the eastern, western and southern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

The state weather bureau said that sea conditions will remain hazardous across several areas, with wave heights reaching alarming levels.

The northern and eastern seaboards of the Polillo Islands and Aurora could experience waves as high as 14 meters, while the coastal waters of Camarines Norte may see waves up to 12 meters.

In Catanduanes and northern parts of Camarines Sur, waves could reach up to 10 meters, and in northern Quezon, they may rise to 9 meters.

Meanwhile, wave heights of up to 8 meters are expected in Isabela, remaining seaboards of the Polillo Islands and Catanduanes and eastern seaboard of Camarines Sur.

Areas including Cagayan, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar may experience waves of up to 5 meters, while the coastal waters of Ilocos Region, Masbate, Marinduque and remaining seaboards of Quezon and Albay could see waves as high as 4.5 meters.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is dangerous for all vessels due to the extreme conditions.

Track, intensity outlook

Super Typhoon Pepito is set to make landfall on Sunday morning, likely over northern Quezon or central to southern Aurora. It will move west northwestward, passing near Polillo Islands by late morning before reaching its landfall between noon and early afternoon.

After making landfall, Pepito will travel through the northern part of Central Luzon and the southern part of Northern Luzon, crossing the Sierra Madre and other mountain ranges. It is expected to exit over Pangasinan or La Union by Sunday night or early Monday, November 18.

According to PAGASA, Pepito will continue its west northwest movement over the West Philippine Sea and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Monday. Once out of the PAR, it will shift direction, moving more westward by Tuesday, November 19.

Despite a slight weakening as it crosses Aurora, Pepito is expected to remain a typhoon throughout its path across mainland Luzon. Areas outside the forecasted track may still experience heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges.