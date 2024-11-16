Signal No. 5 up as PAGASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from 'Pepito'

Satellite rendering shows Super Typhoon Pepito taken as of 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA raised its highest-level warning in Catanduanes as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues to intensify, with authorities warning of a “potentially catastrophic” impact on Bicol Region.

As of 1 p.m., the center of "Pepito" was spotted 200 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, or 180 kilometers east-southeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is carrying peak winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center and gusts reaching up to 240 kph, with a central pressure of 920 hPa.

Moving west-northwestward at 20 kph, Pepito's strong winds extend outward up to 300 kilometers.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 5

Catanduanes

Under this highest-level warning, typhoon winds of 185 km/h or more could severely damage properties and disrupt power and communications. Residents should take shelter and follow evacuation orders.

Signal No. 4

northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay)

northeastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malinao, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Signal No. 4 has been raised in areas expected to experience typhoon-force winds (118 kph or more), which could cause severe damage to buildings, power lines and infrastructure. Residents in these areas should prepare for extensive impacts and possible destruction.

Signal No. 3

Luzon

Polillo Islands

southeastern portion of mainland Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista)

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

northern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Barcelona, Castilla, Casiguran, Pilar, Donsol)

Visayas

eastern and central portions of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan, Las Navas, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, San Jose)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)

In areas under Signal No. 3, storm-force winds of 89 to 117 kph may cause moderate to significant damage to structures, crops and vehicles, while also leading to widespread power interruptions.

Signal No. 2

southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Cordon, Ramon, Alicia, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, City of Santiago, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Palanan)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Umingan, Natividad, San Quintin, Tayug, Santa Maria, Rosales, Balungao, San Manuel, Villasis, Malasiqui, Bautista, Mapandan, Binalonan, Alcala, Asingan, Santo Tomas, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Manaoag, Bayambang, Santa Barbara)

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

southern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Cavite

Marinduque

rest of Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Visayas

central portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)

northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)

rest of Northern Samar

Signal No. 2 indicates gale-force winds (62 to 88 kph), which may affect weaker structures and disrupt daily activities.

Signal No. 1

Luzon

Mainland Cagayan

rest of Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Zambales, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay)

Romblon

rest of Masbate

Visayas

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)

northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)

northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Signal No. 1 warns of strong winds (39 to 61 kph), with minimal damage expected.

Storm surge, sea conditions

Coastal areas in several regions are at high risk of life-threatening storm surges in the next 48 hours, with peak heights possibly exceeding 3 meters.

Areas such as Ilocos Region, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar and Biliran are particularly vulnerable.

A gale warning is also in effect for the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

PAGASA also warned of hazardous sea conditions for the next 24 hours, with rough and very rough seas expected to affect various coastal areas.

Based on its latest sea outlook, the Catanduanes seaboard will experience very rough to high seas with waves reaching up to 14 meters. This is followed by high seas in Northern Camarines Sur, where waves may reach up to 12 meters.

Rough seas are expected in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar and Camarines Norte, with waves as high as 9 meters.

Meanwhile, the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, and Eastern Samar are likely to face rough seas with waves reaching up to 7 meters.

PAGASA said that sea travel is dangerous for all vessels due to the extreme conditions.

Track, intensity outlook

Pepito is expected to make landfall near Catanduanes Saturday night or early Sunday, November 17 It will move west northwestward before turning southwestward by Monday, November 18.

While Catanduanes is the likely landfall point, PAGASA warned that the storm's path could shift slightly.

PAGASA said Pepito could also make landfall over the eastern coasts of Camarines Sur or Albay Saturday night, or along the eastern shores of Quezon or Aurora on Sunday.

Pepito will then move westward, passing over Bicol, Central Luzon, Quezon and parts of Ilocos and Cordillera before heading out into the West Philippine Sea.

The state weather bureau said the super typhoon is approaching its peak intensity, with some weakening expected due to eyewall replacement.

However, Pepito is likely to hit Catanduanes as a super typhoon, and remain strong when it reaches Quezon or Aurora.

It will weaken as it moves over mainland Luzon but is expected to remain a typhoon until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.