Signal No. 3 up over 6 areas as â€˜Pepitoâ€™ nears super typhoon strength

Signal No. 3 up over 6 areas as ‘Pepito’ nears super typhoon strength

Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Pepito taken as of 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Pepito (Man-Yi) is rapidly intensifying as it approaches Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning that it may reach super typhoon status before making landfall.

As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, Pepito was located 235 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is carrying peak winds of 175 kilometers per hour near its center, gustiness of up to 215 kph and a central pressure of 940 hPa.

The typhoon is moving northwestward at 25 kph, with typhoon-force winds extending up to 440 kilometers from the center.

Wind signals

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

Signal No. 3

Luzon

Catanduanes

eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay Santo Domingo, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao)

eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma)

easternmost portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

Visayas

eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)

northernmost portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)

Signal No. 2

Luzon

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

rest of Sorsogon

Ticao Island

Camarines Norte

northeastern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Pollilo Islands

Visayas

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)

northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)

rest of Northern Samar

Signal No. 1

rest of Masbate including Burias Island

Marinduque

Romblon

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

mainland Cagayan

Pangasinan

La Union

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Visayas

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar, Biliran

northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)

northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)

northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Heavy rains, severe winds

Residents in affected areas are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous regions.

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that may be hoisted due to Pepito is Signal No. 5.

Storm surge, sea conditions

The state weather agency issued a storm surge warning, with peak heights exceeding 3 meters expected in coastal areas, including Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Bicol Region, Quezon, Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon.

Sea conditions are expected to become very rough, with the Catanduanes seaboard expected to experience waves as high as 14 meters. Other areas such as the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur may see waves up to 12 meters, while the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar could experience waves reaching 9 meters.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is hazardous for all types of vessels, especially in areas where waves could reach up to 7 meters along the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, and Eastern Samar. Mariners are urged to follow the advisory and avoid venturing out to sea under these dangerous conditions.

Track, intensity outlook

Typhoon Pepito is expected to intensify further and may reach super typhoon status before making landfall on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

PAGASA predicts landfall in Catanduanes but does not rule out other possible scenarios, including the eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Albay, or Sorsogon.

The typhoon is expected to cross the Bicol Region, Quezon, Central Luzon provinces and parts of Northern Luzon before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

Pepito will likely weaken as it traverses land but will still pose significant threats in its path.