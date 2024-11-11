'Nika' cuts across CAR with 2 other cyclones on its tail

Typhoon Nika cuts through the Cordillera Administrative Region with another cyclone on its tail.

MANILA, Philippines— Typhoon "Nika" (International name: Toraji) continues to move across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with two other cyclones hovering outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), PAGASA said on Monday, November 11.

Nika retained its status as a typhoon as of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin. It packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 200 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted in several areas in Luzon.

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

Luzon: Kalinga, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hungduan, Hingyon, Lagawe), the central and southern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Tubo, Danglas, Villaviciosa, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Pilar, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub), and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, San Esteban, Burgos, Santa Maria, Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Nagbukel, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Narvacan, Quirino, Cervantes, Sigay, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

Luzon: The northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Saguday, Maddela), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Kasibu, Ambaguio, Bayombong), the central portion of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Gamu, Naguilian, Alicia, Angadanan, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon), the southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Tuguegarao City, Rizal, Piat), the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, the rest of Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Mankayan, Bakun), the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Piddig, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Bacarra, Solsona, Paoay, Currimao, Pinili, Badoc, City of Batac, Banna), and the rest of Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

The northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Peñablanca, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Lasam, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Norte, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug), the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)

Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, the northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso), the northeastern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Pollilo Islands

Effects

Nika is set to exit the Philippine landmass through Ilocos Sur on Friday evening, moving west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and leaving the PAR by November 12.

PAGASA has also issued heavy rainfall advisories over several areas in Luzon due to Nika, namely:

Intense to torrential rains

Aurora, Cagayan, Abra, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Kalinga, and Apayao

Heavy to intense

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, and La Union

Moderate to heavy rains

Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Pangasinan

One cyclone after another

There are two other cyclones on Nika’s tail outside the PAR.

The first cyclone is set to enter the PAR by November 12. It is currently a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kilometers per hour. The tropical depression will be named "Ofel" once it enters PAR.

“It is possible that it will intensify in the coming days before it approaches our landmass. We expect that it will enter PAR tomorrow so we advise to continuously monitor our updates,” PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said.

In PAGASA’s latest advisory, the would-ne Ofel is 780 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The other one is a tropical storm internationally named Man-Yi which was recorded 3,385 km east of Southeastern Luzon. It packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.