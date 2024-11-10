Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, Signal No. 2 in 8 areas amid 'Nika'

Satellite rendering shows Severe Tropical Storm Nika taken as of 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has raised tropical cyclone wind signals, placing parts of Metro Manila under Signal No. 1 and eight other areas under Signal No. 2 due to Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji).

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Nika is maintaining its strength as it moves westward at 30 kilometers per hour over the Philippine Sea.

It was last spotted 500 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, bearing peak winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

The storm is producing strong to storm-force winds extending 300 kilometers from its center, affecting various areas in northern and central Luzon.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2

northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Isabela

Quirino

southern portion of Cagayan (Solana, Iguig, Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile)

Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Gale-force winds, ranging from 62 kph to 88 kph, could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

eastern and central portions of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Tayug, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Basista, Villasis, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Rosales, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Aguilar, Alcala, San Manuel, Asingan, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bayambang, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Balungao, Sison, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador)

La Union

Benguet

rest of Aurora

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

northern portion of Metro Manila (City of Navotas, City of Valenzuela, City of Malabon, Caloocan City, City of Marikina, City of Pasig, Quezon City)

Rizal

northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana)

eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds, ranging from 39 kph to 61 kph.

Heavy rains, severe winds

PAGASA said that heavy rainfall is expected in areas under Signal No. 2 over the next 24 hours. Some areas could experience 100–200 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.

The highest wind signal that may be raised is Signal No. 4.

The northeasterly wind flow is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas in the coming days:

Sunday, November 10: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern Cagayan and Ilocos Norte

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern Cagayan and Ilocos Norte Monday, November 11: Batanes, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

Batanes, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes Tuesday, November 12: Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Storm surge, sea conditions

A moderate to high risk of storm surges is expected in exposed coastal areas, particularly in the eastern seaboard of southern Luzon, including parts of Quezon, Aurora and Isabela.

The state weather bureau issued a gale warning for coastal waters, particularly over the eastern seaboard of southern Luzon.

It also warned the public to avoid traveling by sea due to dangerous conditions in the following coastal water areas:

Up to 7 meters: seaboards of Isabela and northern Aurora

seaboards of Isabela and northern Aurora Up to 5.5 meters: remaining seaboard of Aurora, northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands; seaboard of Camarines Norte

remaining seaboard of Aurora, northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands; seaboard of Camarines Norte Up to 4.5 meters: eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; northern seaboards of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; northern seaboards of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes Up to 4 meters: remaining seaboard of Catanduanes

remaining seaboard of Catanduanes Up to 3.5 meters: seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands; remaining seaboard of mainland Cagayan

seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands; remaining seaboard of mainland Cagayan Up to 3 meters: eastern seaboards of mainland Quezon, Albay and Sorsogon; northern seaboard of Northern Samar; remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region and Polillo Islands

eastern seaboards of mainland Quezon, Albay and Sorsogon; northern seaboard of Northern Samar; remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region and Polillo Islands Up to 2.5 meters: eastern seaboard of Northern Samar

eastern seaboard of Northern Samar Up to 2 meters: eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar and Dinagat Islands; seaboard of Kalayaan Islands

Track, intensity outlook

Severe Tropical Storm Nika is expected to make landfall in Isabela or Aurora on Monday, November 11, as it moves west-northwestward across the Philippine Sea.

According to PAGASA, Nika may develop into a typhoon on Sunday, potentially peaking before landfall. After crossing northern Luzon, the storm will emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Monday evening.

Although landfall is expected in Isabela or Aurora, the state weather bureau warned that areas outside the direct path may still experience heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges.

It is expected to weaken as it moves over land but may strengthen again once it reaches the sea.

Nika may leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday, November 12.