LPA enters PAR, likely to develop into cyclone within 12 hours

A satellite rendering taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows two low pressure areas and Typhoon Yinxing.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Saturday could intensify into a tropical cyclone within the next 12 hours.

As of 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, PAGASA said the LPA was 1,170 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

"This weather disturbance has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 12 hours," the state weather bureau said.

If it develops into a tropical cyclone, it will be assigned the local name "Nika."

PAGASA is also monitoring another LPA spotted 2,870 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

While it has a low chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said that it may gradually gain strength over the coming days.

Meanwhile, as of 3 a.m. on Saturday, Typhoon Yinxing, formerly known as Marce, remains outside PAR, located about 500 kilometers west of Laoag City.

It has peak winds of 155 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 190 kph, and is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Yinxing is the third cyclone in less than a month to threaten the Philippines after Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-rey) together left 158 people dead, with most of that tally attributed to Kristine.