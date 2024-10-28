^

Weather

After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon

Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 8:10am
After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon
Satellite image rendering of tropical cyclone "Leon" (international name Kong-rey) as of 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines —  Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) has maintained its strength as it decelerates over the Philippine Sea on Monday morning, October 28, with tropical cyclone wind signals up over some areas that are still recovering from effects of Tropical Storm Kristine.

As of 4 a.m. AM, the center of Leon was estimated at 840 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 105 kph.

The storm is currently moving westward at a slower pace of 10 kph.

While it hoisted Signal No. 1 over portions of Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Signal Nos. 2 or 3 would be the highest possible warnings to be raised as Leon barrels across the Philippine area of responsibility.

Signal No. 1 raised

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been called over the following areas:

  • The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Peñablanca)
  • The eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan City, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue)
  • The northeastern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga)

These areas may experience strong winds with speeds ranging from 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours, posing a minimal to minor threat to life and property.

Effects

The outer rainbands of Leon may affect Extreme Northern Luzon, depending on its proximity during its north northwestward movement over the Philippine Sea.

Additionally, the trough of Leon may also bring rainfall to areas in Visayas, Mindanao, and the western section of Southern Luzon.

Strong to gale-force winds are expected in coastal and upland areas of Batangas, most of MIMAROPA, most of Bicol Region, Visayas, most of Northern Mindanao, and most of Caraga Region today (October 28).

Similar conditions may affect Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin tomorrow (October 29), and Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, and Northern Samar on Wednesday (October 30).

Sea conditions. Rough to very rough seas are expected in the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, northern Aurora, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Sea travel is considered risky for all types of vessels in these areas, and mariners are advised to remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve.

Forecast track

Leon is expected to move westward in the next 12 hours before turning west northwestward on October 29.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Leon as of early Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
PAGASA

It may then turn northwestward by October 30 until October 31, potentially passing closely over the Batanes area.

The storm is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by this afternoon, with the possibility of rapid intensification.

vuukle comment

LEONPH

TROPICAL CYCLONE

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) is moving steadily west over the Philippine Sea and is expected to bring...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) maintained its strength as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea,...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami)...
Weather
fbtw
Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is estimated at 255 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;s' exit

Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after ‘Kristine’s' exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
A large part of Luzon remained under Signal No. 1 on Friday even after Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the PAR.
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in Luzon provinces as 'Kristine' moves over CAR

Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in Luzon provinces as 'Kristine' moves over CAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
Several Luzon areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 on Thursday as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine continues...
Weather
fbtw
Kristine barrels through Northern Luzon; LPA outside PAR likely to become tropical depression

Kristine barrels through Northern Luzon; LPA outside PAR likely to become tropical depression

By Cristina Chi | 4 days ago
Severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will continue to bring heavy rains and storm-force winds in parts...
Weather
fbtw
Heavy rains expected as 'Kristine' pummels Luzon

Heavy rains expected as 'Kristine' pummels Luzon

4 days ago
Severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will continue to dump moderate to torrential rain across the country...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 still up in northern Luzon as 'Kristine' slows down

Signal No. 3 still up in northern Luzon as 'Kristine' slows down

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in several areas across northern Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name:...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with