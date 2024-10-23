^

Weather

Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 1:28pm
Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'
Tropical Storm Kristine as captured in this satellite-based rendering as of 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2024.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and 30 other areas have been placed under Signal No. 2 due to Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is estimated at 255 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora with winds peaking at 85 kph moving north northwest at 30 kph with gusts up to 105 kph. 

The following are the other areas which Signal No. 2 is hoisted aside from Metro Manila:

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Northeastern portion of Sorsogon

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised in the following areas:

Luzon

  • Batanes
  • Batangas
  • Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Calamian Islands
  • The rest of Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique including Caluya Islands
  • Iloilo
  • Guimaras
  • Northern portion of Negros Occidental:
  • Northern portion of Negros Oriental:
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu
  • Bohol
  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Leyte
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

Forecast track

Kristine is expected to move generally northwestward over the next 12 hours before shifting to a westward trajectory. 

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Kristine as of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
PAGASA

 

The storm is predicted to make landfall over Isabela tonight, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds.

Kristine is forecast to cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon, weakening slightly during its passage. 

By the morning of October 24, the storm is expected to emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region. If the current forecast holds, Kristine may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

Before it makes landfall, Kristine is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm. While it may weaken slightly as it traverses Northern Luzon, it could re-intensify once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Winds

PAGASA has issued wind warnings indicating significant wind threats, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas.

Local winds are expected to intensify in regions exposed to the storm’s path, while areas sheltered from prevailing winds may experience slightly weaker gusts.

Regions under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 can expect gale-force winds with minor to moderate impacts on life and property. 

Strong winds are likely to affect coastal and upland areas, potentially causing damage to infrastructure and vegetation.

Meanwhile. areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 will experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds. 

While the risk is less severe, residents should still remain vigilant for possible disruptions.

Wind Intensification

The highest possible wind signal that could be hoisted as Kristine moves inland is Signal No. 3, indicating the potential for even stronger winds and greater impact in its path.

In addition to Kristine’s direct influence, the approaching northeasterly windflow will further enhance strong to gale-force winds across various regions:

  • October 23: Winds are expected to intensify across MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao.
  • October 24: Strong winds will spread to MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.
  • October 25: Areas in MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will continue to face strong to gale-force gusts.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take precautions, especially in regions highly vulnerable to severe wind impacts.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

STORM

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies
play

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over seven areas in Luzon and Visayas as Tropical Storm Kristine (international...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies
play

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over seven areas in Luzon and Visayas as Tropical Storm Kristine (international...
Weather
fbtw
Storm surge possible in several Luzon areas, says PAGASA

Storm surge possible in several Luzon areas, says PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Residents in several Luzon areas are advised to stay away from the shores as a storm surge may be possible within the next...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

By PhilstarLIVE | October 2, 2024 - 8:29am
Follow this page for updates on "Julian", the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 2, 2024 - 8:20am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

October 1, 2024 - 4:48pm
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' now a super typhoon

'Julian' now a super typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 1, 2024 - 7:45am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has intensified into a super typhoon early Tuesday morning, bringing...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with