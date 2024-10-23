Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

Tropical Storm Kristine as captured in this satellite-based rendering as of 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and 30 other areas have been placed under Signal No. 2 due to Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is estimated at 255 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora with winds peaking at 85 kph moving north northwest at 30 kph with gusts up to 105 kph.

The following are the other areas which Signal No. 2 is hoisted aside from Metro Manila:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Northeastern portion of Sorsogon

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised in the following areas:

Luzon

Batanes

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Calamian Islands

The rest of Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Antique including Caluya Islands

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental:

Northern portion of Negros Oriental:

Northern and central portions of Cebu

Bohol

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

Forecast track

Kristine is expected to move generally northwestward over the next 12 hours before shifting to a westward trajectory.

PAGASA Forecast track of Tropical Storm Kristine as of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

The storm is predicted to make landfall over Isabela tonight, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds.

Kristine is forecast to cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon, weakening slightly during its passage.

By the morning of October 24, the storm is expected to emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region. If the current forecast holds, Kristine may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

Before it makes landfall, Kristine is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm. While it may weaken slightly as it traverses Northern Luzon, it could re-intensify once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Winds

PAGASA has issued wind warnings indicating significant wind threats, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas.

Local winds are expected to intensify in regions exposed to the storm’s path, while areas sheltered from prevailing winds may experience slightly weaker gusts.

Regions under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 can expect gale-force winds with minor to moderate impacts on life and property.

Strong winds are likely to affect coastal and upland areas, potentially causing damage to infrastructure and vegetation.

Meanwhile. areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 will experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

While the risk is less severe, residents should still remain vigilant for possible disruptions.

Wind Intensification

The highest possible wind signal that could be hoisted as Kristine moves inland is Signal No. 3, indicating the potential for even stronger winds and greater impact in its path.

In addition to Kristine’s direct influence, the approaching northeasterly windflow will further enhance strong to gale-force winds across various regions:

October 23: Winds are expected to intensify across MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao.

October 24: Strong winds will spread to MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

October 25: Areas in MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will continue to face strong to gale-force gusts.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and take precautions, especially in regions highly vulnerable to severe wind impacts.