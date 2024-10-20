Trough of LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of Luzon — PAGASA

Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Some areas in the eastern section of northern and central Luzon may experience cloudy skies and rain showers due to the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, October 20.

In its daily weather forecast, PAGASA reported that an LPA was estimated to be 1,395 kilometers east of Southern Luzon as of 4 a.m.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region could also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the same weather system.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Palawan due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

PAGASA also warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.