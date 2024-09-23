^

Weather

Rains expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 7:45am
Rains expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies
A man's umbrella turned inside out due to the combined effects of wind and rain.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Easterlies, or warm and humid winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are set to keep causing rains in eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, September 23, the state weather bureau reported.

In a bulletin, PAGASA said the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also warned that these areas may experience flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhole, may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Winds. In the northern and western sections of Luzon, moderate to strong southeast to south winds are anticipated with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, light to moderate east to southeast winds for the rest of the country are also expected with light to moderate coastal waters.

