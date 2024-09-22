^

Habagat to bring rains over some parts of northern Luzon — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 10:15am
Monsoon rains are typical in the month of July in the Philippines.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring rains over some parts of northern Luzon on Sunday, September 22, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather bulletin on Sunday morning, PAGASA said habagat is expected to bring rains over some areas of Region I and the Cordillera Administrative Region as the tropical depression (formerly Tropical Cyclone Igme) left the Philippine area of responsibility.

Ilocos Region, Batanes and Babuyan Islands could expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides due to severe rains or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also cautioned the residents living in the area for possible flash floods or landslides.

