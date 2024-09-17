^

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 8:57am
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Gener taken as of 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of Metro Manila and other Luzon areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Gener slightly weakened while moving over the Cordillera region.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, PAGASA reported that Gener was spotted in the vicinity of Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya.

Moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, Gener was carrying peak winds of 55 kph near its center, with gusts reaching up to 70 kph. 

It was heading southwestward at 15 kph.

Wind Signal

PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Benguet
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • northern and central portions of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Orani, Hermosa)
  • Aurora
  • northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
  • northern portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo)
  • northern portion of Metro Manila (Quezon City, Caloocan City, City of Valenzuela, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Marikina, City of Manila, City of San Juan, City of Mandaluyong)

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds, ranging from 39 to 61 kph.

Heavy rainfall, severe winds

PAGASA warned of possible floods and landslides due to heavy rain. Strong winds, especially in coastal and upland areas, will continue in places under Signal No. 1, where minor wind damage is likely.

The southwest monsoon or habagat, enhanced by Gener and Tropical Storm Pulasan, is expected to to bring gusty conditions over the following regions:

  • Tuesday, September 17: Batanes, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao
  • Wednesday, September 18: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao
  • Thursday, September 19: Isabela, Aurora, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Caraga

Hazards affecting coastal waters

A gale warning is in effect for coastal waters in northern Luzon, southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. 

Rough seas, ranging from 1.5 to 3.0 meters high, are expected along the eastern seaboard of Bicol Region, Visayas (outside gale warning areas) and the eastern seaboards of Caraga and Davao Regions. 

Moderate seas of up to 2.5 meters are forecasted for other coastal areas not under gale warning.

PAGASA advised mariners, especially those with small or poorly equipped vessels, to avoid going out to sea.

Track and intensity outlook

"Gener" is expected to reach the coastal waters of Ilocos Sur or La Union later on Tuesday and will move westward over the West Philippine Sea until Thursday, September  19.

It may intensify into a tropical storm after exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. tomorrow.

PAGASA said that Gener might weaken to a low pressure area (LPA) while crossing northern Luzon's rugged terrain. However, it could become a tropical storm by Wednesday morning if it strengthens over the West Philippine Sea.

