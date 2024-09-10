^

Weather

2 LPAs under monitoring — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 8:40am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said it is still monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA) on Tuesday, September 10. 

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres said the two LPAs are outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and will have no direct impact on the country. 

One of the LPAs is located 680 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon and exited PAR on Monday. It is expected to move westward in the following days. 

Meanwhile, the second LPA is located 2,415 km east of eastern Visayas. 

According to Torres, the second LPA will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat on Wednesday or Thursday. It may bring rain showers to some parts of the country.

Habagat

Habagat may also bring rains to some parts of Luzon on Tuesday, particularly in the western areas of northern and central Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience fair weather conditions except for possible isolated rain showers, according to Torres.

