'Habagat' prevails on National Heroes' Day, bringing rains across Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 9:42am
Snapshot of the DOST-PAGASA Himawari satellite as of 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat, is anticipated to bring rain showers to the southern portions of the country on Monday.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat isa affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the said weather system.

Metro Manila and the rest of CALABARZON and Mindanao could also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. 

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides could occur during severe thunderstorms.

'Shanshan’ still outside Philippine area of responsibility

Typhoon Shanshan is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to PAGASA’s 3 a.m. monitoring.

The state weather bureau said the tropical cyclone is estimated to be located 1,490 kilometers (km) east northeast of extreme northern Luzon (26.8°North, 134.9°East), moving north northwestward at 20 km per hour (kph).

It packs a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 140 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 170 kph.

